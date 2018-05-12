Audrina Patridge Celebrates Birthday in Cabo with Ryan Cabrera

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera keep close while celebrating her birthday at a special dinner on Wednesday (May 9) in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The on-again couple spent the week at Los Cabos’ Ultimate Entertainment District at Vidanta Los Cabos and they rang in her 33rd birthday at Herringbone restaurant, where she was surprised with a birthday treat.

Audrina and Ryan enjoyed a beachside retreat at OMNIA Dayclub the next day. They were seen lounging in one of the two-story villas that gave views of the Sea of Cortez.

Sounds like a great trip!