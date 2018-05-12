Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 10:47 am

Audrina Patridge Celebrates Birthday in Cabo with Ryan Cabrera

Audrina Patridge Celebrates Birthday in Cabo with Ryan Cabrera

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera keep close while celebrating her birthday at a special dinner on Wednesday (May 9) in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The on-again couple spent the week at Los Cabos’ Ultimate Entertainment District at Vidanta Los Cabos and they rang in her 33rd birthday at Herringbone restaurant, where she was surprised with a birthday treat.

Audrina and Ryan enjoyed a beachside retreat at OMNIA Dayclub the next day. They were seen lounging in one of the two-story villas that gave views of the Sea of Cortez.

Sounds like a great trip!
