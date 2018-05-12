Bella Hadid Joins Naomi Campbell & Winnie Harlow at Dior Dinner in Cannes

Bella Hadid strikes a pose as she arrives at the Dior Dinner held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night (May 12) at the JW Marriott in Cannes, France.

The 21-year-old model went glam in a red sheer gown as she was joined at the dinner by fellow models Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, and Hailey Baldwin.

Earlier that day, Naomi stepped out to attend the 2018 Fashion for Relief Cannes photocall.

FYI: Naomi is wearing a Dior dress. Bella‘s dress is by Dior. Winnie is wearing a Dior dress.

