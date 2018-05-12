Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 2:11 pm

Bollywood Star Aishwarya Rai Makes Red Carpet Return for Cannes 2018!

Bollywood Star Aishwarya Rai Makes Red Carpet Return for Cannes 2018!

Aishwarya Rai is notoriously private and very rarely makes public appearances, but one place you can always count on seeing her is at the Cannes Film Festival!

The 44-year-old Indian actress attended the premiere of the film Girls of the Sun on Saturday (May 12) at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Make sure to check out Aishwarya‘s stunning Cinderella moment from the festival last year. It was in a gown by the same designer of this look!

FYI: Aishwarya is wearing a Michael Cinco gown.

20+ pictures inside of Aishwarya Rai on the red carpet…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai

