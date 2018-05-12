'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Reacts to NBC Saving the Show!
Brooklyn Nine-Nine was just saved by NBC after being canceled earlier in the week by Fox and now the cast is reacting to the great news!
Andy Samberg, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller, Melissa Fumero, and Stephanie Beatriz have all taken to Twitter to celebrate the revival of their beloved series. Read the tweets below.
The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes and we’ll likely find out soon when the season will premiere.
“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”
So happy to announce:
NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!!
— The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018
Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support. It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you.
— The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018
NBC TAKIN B99 OFFA FOXES HANDSIES BBBBBSSSSSSssss pic.twitter.com/qXFr3Ic27G
— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 12, 2018
SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON!
— Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018
#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR
— Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018
It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ❤️👍🏻🚨
— JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 12, 2018
Thanks NBC!!!
Thanks our amazing Fans!!
We’re back on!!!
More Brooklyn coming your way!!!#brookyln99
— Joel McKinnon Miller (@JoelMcKMiller) May 12, 2018
Just learned – NBC, baby!!!
99! GOBSMACKED, and oh so excited! My wife and I will begin sufficient celebrations immediately!
— Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) May 12, 2018
Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….
NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!
Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!
Nine-nine!!!!!!!!!
— Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018