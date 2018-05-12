Top Stories
These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 2:12 am

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Reacts to NBC Saving the Show!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was just saved by NBC after being canceled earlier in the week by Fox and now the cast is reacting to the great news!

Andy Samberg, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller, Melissa Fumero, and Stephanie Beatriz have all taken to Twitter to celebrate the revival of their beloved series. Read the tweets below.

The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes and we’ll likely find out soon when the season will premiere.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…

Photos: Fox
