'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Revived by NBC for Season Six!

This is amazing news for fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine – the show will officially continue after Fox’s cancellation this week!

Just one day after Fox canceled the beloved show, starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, NBC announced that it has picked up the series for a sixth season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will get 13 more episodes thanks to the NBC pickup. It will also bring Andy back home to the network, where he rose to fame on Saturday Night Live.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

ARE YOU EXCITED that Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been revived?