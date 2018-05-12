Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Cardi B has deleted her Instagram account amid a feud with fellow artist Azealia Banks.

In a recent interview, Azealia called out Cardi for not using proper grammar in her social media posts. She also implied that Cardi is setting back black women’s culture after Beyonce brought it to a peak in 2016 during the Lemonade era.

“Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all-time high,” Azealia said in an interview with The Breakfast Club. “There was just this really, really, really intelligent conversation going on nationally and then everything just kind of changed and then it was like Cardi B.”

“I’m just talking about this caricature of a black woman that black women themselves would never be able to get away with. Like, if my spelling and grammar was that bad, I’d be canceled. If Nicki Minaj spelled like that, we would be ragging on her all day,” she added.

Click inside for Cardi B’s now-deleted response to Azealia…

In a post that was later deleted from her Instagram, Cardi responded to the quotes.

“I’m from the hood. I speak how I speak I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me! People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent,” she wrote. “I never asked to be a example or a role model I don’t want to change my ways because I’m famous that’s why I just mind my business. This is coming from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. GOODBYE. Im not apologizing or kill myself because of who I am.”

Read another deleted statement below: