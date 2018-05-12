Cate Blanchett Leads a Women's March at Cannes Film Festival!

Cate Blanchett links arms with directors Ava DuVernay and Agnes Varda while walking the red carpet during a women’s march at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 12) in Cannes, France.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is this year’s jury president, led the march at the premiere of Girls of the Sun, the only female-directed film in competition at the festival.

Other stars joining the march included fellow jury members Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux, as well as Marion Cotillard, Salma Hayek, Sofia Boutella, and director Patty Jenkins.

“On these steps today stand 82 women representing the number of female directors who have climbed these stairs since the first edition of the Cannes Film Festival in 1946. In the same period 1688 male directors have climbed these very same stairs. In the 71 years of this world-renowned festival there have been 12 female heads of its juries. The prestigious Palme d’Or has been bestowed upon 71 male directors – too numerous to mention by name – but only two women – Jane Campion, who is with us in spirit, and Agnès Varda who stands with us today,” Cate said. She was joined by Agnes to continue the statement.

“These facts are stark and undeniable. Women are not a minority in the world, yet the current state of our industry says otherwise. As women, we all face our own unique challenges, but we stand together on these stairs today as a symbol of our determination and commitment to progress. We are writers, producers, directors, actresses, cinematographers, talent agents, editors, distributors, sales agents and all involved in the cinematic arts. We stand in solidarity with women of all industries,” Cate and Agnes added (via THR).

“We will expect our institutions to actively provide parity and transparency in their executive bodies and safe environments in which to work. We will expect our governments to make sure that the laws of equal pay for equal work are upheld. We will demand that our workplaces are diverse and equitable so that they can best reflect the world in which we actually live. A world that allows all of us behind and in front of the camera to thrive shoulder to shoulder with our male colleagues. We acknowledge all of the women and men who are standing for change. The stairs of our industry must be accessible to all. Let’s climb,” they concluded.

