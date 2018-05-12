Fifth Harmony Show Each Other Love Following Final Show as a Group

Fifth Harmony is sharing their thoughts after their last show together.

Following their performance on Friday (May 11) in Tampa, Fla., Normani, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Jauregui took to social media to share photos of the group with heartfelt messages.

“FOREVER & ALWAYS 🕊,” Normani captioned a black-and-white snap of the foursome, including Dinah Jane, striking a pose. “I love you more than you’ll ever know. Thank God for all of it.”

“I love you,” Ally captioned her own cute photo, while Lauren wrote “✨✨✨✨ thank you✨✨✨✨” with hers.

Fifth Harmony announced their plans for a hiatus back in March, and although there’s no new music coming from them now, they’ll still be in each others lives.

See all of the posts below!

FOREVER & ALWAYS 🕊 I love you more than you’ll ever know. Thank God for all of it pic.twitter.com/Q9qpeeza1A — Normani (@Normani) May 12, 2018

I love you pic.twitter.com/RWSycn2GMC — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) May 12, 2018