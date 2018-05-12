Top Stories
These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 1:20 am

Hilary Swank & 'Trust' Cast Kick Off Their Emmy Campaigning!

The cast of the FX series Trust hits the red carpet for a For Your Consideration event on Friday night (May 11) at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

Michael Esper, Hilary Swank, Donald Sutherland, Brendan Fraser, and Harris Dickinson were joined by series creator Simon Beaufoy.

The anthology series follows the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III in season one future seasons of the show, if it gets renewed, will follow the famous family in other time eras.

The cast spoke with the press and Emmy voters ahead of the nominations, which will be announced in July.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brendan Fraser, Donald Sutherland, Harris Dickinson, Hilary Swank, Michael Esper, Simon Beaufoy

