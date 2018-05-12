Hilary Swank & 'Trust' Cast Kick Off Their Emmy Campaigning!

The cast of the FX series Trust hits the red carpet for a For Your Consideration event on Friday night (May 11) at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

Michael Esper, Hilary Swank, Donald Sutherland, Brendan Fraser, and Harris Dickinson were joined by series creator Simon Beaufoy.

The anthology series follows the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III in season one future seasons of the show, if it gets renewed, will follow the famous family in other time eras.

The cast spoke with the press and Emmy voters ahead of the nominations, which will be announced in July.