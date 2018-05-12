Jennifer Hudson Performs a Concert to Honor 'A Mother's Gift'

Jennifer Hudson poses backstage at the A Mother’s Gift concert held on Thursday (May 10) at Mayne Stage in Chicago, Ill.

The 36-year-old Oscar and Grammy-winning entertainer performed the concert to benefit the Julian D. King Gift Foundation, the charitable organization she created in honor of her nephew.

The foundation was created as a catalyst for change in children’s health, education and welfare.

Want to see Jennifer perform live? She has two shows coming up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this July. She is also returning to The Voice as a coach next season!