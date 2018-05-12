Top Stories
These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 1:44 am

Jennifer Hudson Performs a Concert to Honor 'A Mother's Gift'

Jennifer Hudson Performs a Concert to Honor 'A Mother's Gift'

Jennifer Hudson poses backstage at the A Mother’s Gift concert held on Thursday (May 10) at Mayne Stage in Chicago, Ill.

The 36-year-old Oscar and Grammy-winning entertainer performed the concert to benefit the Julian D. King Gift Foundation, the charitable organization she created in honor of her nephew.

The foundation was created as a catalyst for change in children’s health, education and welfare.

Want to see Jennifer perform live? She has two shows coming up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this July. She is also returning to The Voice as a coach next season!
Credit: Matthew Sperzel; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Hudson

