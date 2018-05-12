Top Stories
Sat, 12 May 2018 at 9:27 pm

JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Makes Acting Debut on 'Blue Bloods'!

JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Makes Acting Debut on 'Blue Bloods'!

Jack Schlossberg can now add actor to his resume!

The 25-year-old grandson of John F. Kennedy appeared on the season eight finale of CBS’ Blue Bloods on Friday night (May 12).

Before the show, Jack took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at his role and to share his excitement for his TV debut.

“I don’t make the rules, I just pretend to enforce them — Cash me tonight on season 8 finale of Blue Bloods my dream come true!! Best show in the entire world,” Jack captioned the below photo of himself dressed as a police office while posing alongside mom Caroline Kennedy, Blue Bloods stars Will Estes and Vanessa Ray, and executive producer Kevin Wade.

Check out the photos below!

A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno) on

