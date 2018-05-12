Top Stories
Sat, 12 May 2018 at 9:59 pm

Joan Smalls, Elsa Hosk, & Jasmine Tookes Turn Heads at 'Girls Of The Sun' Premiere in Cannes!

Joan Smalls strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the screening of Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil) on Saturday (May 12) at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

The 29-year-old model looked stunning in a black, sheer gown covered in feathers as she attends the screening held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Joan was joined at the premiere by model pal Elsa Hosk who wooed in a flowing pink, silk dress with a very dramatic train.

Also hitting the red carpet was Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio.

FYI: Sara is wearing a Zuhair Murad gown. Joan‘s gown is by Roberto Cavalli. Jasmine is wearing a Zac Posen dress. Elsa is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress.

15+ pictures inside of the models attending the premiere…
Photos: Getty
