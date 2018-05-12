Jonah Hill Is Loving Tye-Dye Clothing These Days!

Jonah Hill has a new signature style – tie-dye!

We’ve found at least six sightings of the 34-year-old Oscar-nominated in tie-dye clothing over the past month.

Jonah was most recently seen wearing a blue tie-dye tee while walking around town on Wednesday (May 9) in New York City.

He has been seen in a different tie-dye design for each sighting and we’re looking forward to seeing how long Jonah keeps up his tie-dye streak. See all of the other looks in the gallery!