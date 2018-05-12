Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless During Weekend Soccer Game!

Justin Bieber shows off some skin at his soccer game!

The 24-year-old musician hit the fields for his weekend soccer match on Saturday afternoon (May 12) in Playa Vista, Calif.

During the game, Justin hit the sidelines to change into the goalie shirt where he flaunted his completely tattooed, buff torso!

Earlier this week, Justin was spotted signing autographs and hanging out with friends as he stepped out to run a few errands in Los Angeles.

