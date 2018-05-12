Justin Bieber Matches His Lamborghini, Makes His Fans' Days

Justin Bieber salutes the camera while running errands!

The 24-year-old “Love Yourself” crooner was spotted rocking a teal sweatshirt that perfectly matched his Lamborghini on Friday (May 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

He paired it with a darker blue beanie, a white shirt, ripped blue jeans, and socks with striped slides.

The next day while out in Los Angeles, Justin made one fan’s Mother’s Day weekend as he signed an autograph on the fan’s photo of himself.

Justin also wrote a Bible verse that reads, “For god loved the world so much that he gave his only son so that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life.”

Also pictured inside: Justin playing hockey on Thursday in LA before greeting fans outside. Justin hugged one fan who started crying and, after getting in his car, opened his door again to ask her if she was all right!

15+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber out and about this week…