Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 1:13 pm

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Kendall Jenner looks stunning in a white gown while stepping out for the premiere of Girls of the Sun during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 12) in Cannes, France.

The 22-year-old model went braless and showed off some skin underneath the sheer look. The other day she wore a completely sheer gown at another event!

Kendall was joined on the red carpet that day by her friend Hailey Baldwin. They were seen having some fun in the sun while in town this week!

FYI: Kendall is wearing a Schiaparelli gown and Chopard jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 01
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 02
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 03
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 04
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 05
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 06
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 07
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 08
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 09
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 10
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 11
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 12
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 13
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 14
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 15
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 16
kendall jenner hailey baldwin cannes film festival 17

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr