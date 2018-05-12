Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 8:50 pm

'Kevin Can Wait' Canceled by CBS After Two Seasons

Kevin Can Wait is coming to an end.

CBS announced on Saturday (May 12) that the Monday night sitcom starring Kevin James has been canceled after two seasons.

The show was a major hit back in fall 2016 when it first premiered, and was ranked the most watched and highest rated new comedy last season.

At the end of season one, the show made a controversial casting change when they killed off Erinn Hayes‘ character making room for Kevin‘s The King of Queens co-star Leah Remini to join the cast.

The ratings for the show have drastically declined throughout season two.
