'Kevin Can Wait' Canceled by CBS After Two Seasons

Kevin Can Wait is coming to an end.

CBS announced on Saturday (May 12) that the Monday night sitcom starring Kevin James has been canceled after two seasons.

The show was a major hit back in fall 2016 when it first premiered, and was ranked the most watched and highest rated new comedy last season.

At the end of season one, the show made a controversial casting change when they killed off Erinn Hayes‘ character making room for Kevin‘s The King of Queens co-star Leah Remini to join the cast.

The ratings for the show have drastically declined throughout season two.