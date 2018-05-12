Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has given her fans the first look at her newborn daughter True Thompson!

The 33-year-old reality star and new mom shared a couple of videos on her social media pages to mark True‘s one-month birthday.

“Happy one month old, mama,” Khloe says in a video posted to her Instagram. A filter was used to put a flower on the baby’s cheek. She added, “I love you, pretty girl.”

Khloe also put another clip on her Snapchat account.

The first look at True comes days after Khloe has seemingly taken back her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, a month after it was revealed in the press that he was cheating on her in the days before she gave birth.

