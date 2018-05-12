Kristen Stewart Joins Cannes Jury for a Women's March

Kristen Stewart links arms with fellow festival jury member Lea Seydoux during a women’s march at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 12) at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

The 28-year-old actress was joined by 81 other women while marching at the premiere of the film Girls of the Sun, the only female-directed movie in competition this year.

82 women marched together to represent the 82 female directors who have had films presented at the festival in its history.

Jury president Cate Blanchett delivered some powerful remarks at the event.

FYI: Kristen is wearing Chanel with Roberi & Fraud sunglasses. Lea is wearing Louis Vuitton.