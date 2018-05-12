Sat, 12 May 2018 at 4:20 pm
Lindsey Buckingham Comments on Exit from Fleetwood Mac
- Lindsey Buckingham is opening up about his exit from Fleetwood Mac – TMZ
- These Riverdale stars are answering your burning questions – Just Jared Jr
- Mariah Carey will perform at a music festival – Lainey Gossip
- What did Harrison Ford think of Solo? – TooFab
- Will Smith gets candid about his Fresh Prince days – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet