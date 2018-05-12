Marion Cotillard Wears Backless Dress for 'Angel Face' Photo Call at Cannes

Marion Cotillard looks stunning while posing for photos at the Angel Face photo call held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 12) at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Stephane Rideau, Amelie Daure, Ayline Aksoy-Etaix, Alban Lenoir, and director Vanessa Fiho.

Marion was at the festival on Thursday as well to celebrate her upcoming movie 355 alongside the star-studded cast of powerful women.

FYI: Marion is wearing an Adam Selman romper and skirt.

