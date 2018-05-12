Marion Cotillard Wears Sheer Dress at Cannes Women's March

Marion Cotillard wears a sheer black dress while walking the red carpet during a women’s march at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 12) in Cannes, France.

The Oscar-winning actress joined 81 other women at the premiere of Girls of the Sun, the only film in competition this year directed by a woman.

82 women joined forces to represent the 82 women who have had films featured in the festival.

Later that night, Marion changed into a white jumpsuit for the premiere of her movie Angel Face.

FYI: Marion is wearing a black Guy LaRoche dress at the march. She is wearing an Armani look and Chopard jewelry at the premiere.

