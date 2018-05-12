Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 4:44 pm

Marion Cotillard Wears Sheer Dress at Cannes Women's March

Marion Cotillard Wears Sheer Dress at Cannes Women's March

Marion Cotillard wears a sheer black dress while walking the red carpet during a women’s march at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 12) in Cannes, France.

The Oscar-winning actress joined 81 other women at the premiere of Girls of the Sun, the only film in competition this year directed by a woman.

82 women joined forces to represent the 82 women who have had films featured in the festival.

Later that night, Marion changed into a white jumpsuit for the premiere of her movie Angel Face.

FYI: Marion is wearing a black Guy LaRoche dress at the march. She is wearing an Armani look and Chopard jewelry at the premiere.

25+ pictures inside of Marion Cotillard at the festival…

Just Jared on Facebook
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 01
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 02
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 03
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 04
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 05
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 06
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 07
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 08
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 09
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 10
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 11
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 12
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 13
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 14
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 15
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 16
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 17
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 18
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 19
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 20
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 21
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 22
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 23
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 24
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 25
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 26
marion cotillard womens march cannes film festival 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Marion Cotillard, Sheer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr