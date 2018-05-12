Michael B. Jordan Attends 'Fahrenheit 451' Cannes Photo Call

Michael Shannon, Sofia Boutella, and Michael B. Jordan meet up for a photo call to promote their HBO project Fahrenheit 451 during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 12) in Cannes, France.

MBJ put his buff body on display in a perfectly fitting polo shirt while Michael S. went bright in a yellow button-down.

Fahrenheit 451 is an HBO movie that will air next weekend. The film, written and directed by Ramin Bahrani, is based on the classic novel. The story is set in the future when a young man’s job as a fireman is to burn all books and he questions what he’s doing after he meets a girl and joins a resistance group.