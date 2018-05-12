Michael B. Jordan & Sofia Boutella Step Out in Style for 'Fahrenheit 451' Cannes Premiere

Michael B. Jordan is all smiles as he hits the red carpet at the screening of his new HBO movie Fahrenheit 451 on Saturday night (May 12) at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

The 31-year-old actor looked handsome in a black tux as he hit the premiere alongside co-stars Sofia Boutella and Michael Shannon at the screening held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier in the day, the cast stepped out for the upcoming movie’s photo call.

Fahrenheit 451 will premiere on HBO on Saturday, May 19.

