Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 11:29 pm

Michael B. Jordan & Sofia Boutella Step Out in Style for 'Fahrenheit 451' Cannes Premiere

Michael B. Jordan & Sofia Boutella Step Out in Style for 'Fahrenheit 451' Cannes Premiere

Michael B. Jordan is all smiles as he hits the red carpet at the screening of his new HBO movie Fahrenheit 451 on Saturday night (May 12) at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

The 31-year-old actor looked handsome in a black tux as he hit the premiere alongside co-stars Sofia Boutella and Michael Shannon at the screening held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael B. Jordan

Earlier in the day, the cast stepped out for the upcoming movie’s photo call.

Fahrenheit 451 will premiere on HBO on Saturday, May 19.

15+ pictures inside of the cast attending the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie
michael b jordan sofia boutella step out in style for fahrenheit 451 cannes film festival premie

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Michael B Jordan, Michael Shannon, Sofia Boutella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr