Property Brothers' Drew Scott Is Married to Linda Phan!

Congratulations are in order for Drew Scott and his longtime love Linda Phan!

The 40-year-old Property Brothers star married Linda on Saturday (May 12) during an outdoor ceremony in Italy.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple said in a statement to People. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

Festivities for the wedding kicked off earlier this week and it sounds like they’ve been having a blast!

“There was never a thought of doing anything else for both of us,” Drew added. “A whole week to hang out on a beach, enjoy each others’ company: that sounded like the perfect wedding to us.”

Drew‘s brothers Jonathan and J.D. were the best men and all the guys in the wedding party wore kilts!

Property Brothers: Drew & Linda Say I Do will air on TLC on June 2.