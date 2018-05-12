Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 5:28 pm

Salma Hayek & Helen Mirren Join the Women's March at Cannes

Salma Hayek & Helen Mirren Join the Women's March at Cannes

Salma Hayek is joined by director Patty Jenkins and actress Sofia Boutella while walking in the women’s march at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 12) in Cannes, France.

The ladies were among 82 women who joined forces on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent the only 82 female director who have ever had a film featured in the festival.

The march was held during the premiere of Girls of the Sun and Helen Mirren walked the carpet at the event as well!

FYI: Salma is wearing a Gucci gown. Helen is wearing an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown.

20+ pictures inside of Salma Hayek, Helen Mirren, and others…

Just Jared on Facebook
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 01
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 02
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 03
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 04
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 05
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 06
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 07
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 08
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 09
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 10
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 11
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 12
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 13
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 14
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 15
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 16
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 17
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 18
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 19
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 20
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 21
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 22
salma hayek helen mirren womens march cannes 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Helen Mirren, Patty Jenkins, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sofia Boutella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr
  • namers

    Helen looks gorgeous.

  • namers

    Helen looks gorgeous.