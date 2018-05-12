Salma Hayek & Helen Mirren Join the Women's March at Cannes

Salma Hayek is joined by director Patty Jenkins and actress Sofia Boutella while walking in the women’s march at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 12) in Cannes, France.

The ladies were among 82 women who joined forces on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent the only 82 female director who have ever had a film featured in the festival.

The march was held during the premiere of Girls of the Sun and Helen Mirren walked the carpet at the event as well!

FYI: Salma is wearing a Gucci gown. Helen is wearing an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown.

20+ pictures inside of Salma Hayek, Helen Mirren, and others…