'Scorpion' Canceled by CBS, Katharine McPhee Reacts to News

The CBS drama Scorpion has reportedly been canceled after four seasons.

The news was reportedly by both EW and TVLine on Saturday morning (May 12), though both sites removed the articles shortly after publishing.

Katharine McPhee, the star of the series, seems to have confirmed the news with a farewell tweet.

“thank you so much to @CBS for this journey, to my awesome cast mates and crew whom I learned from every day and to all the wonderful @ScorpionCBS fans for being so passionate about what we created. we’ll always be a family. #TeamScorpion,” she wrote.

