Khloe Kardashian Debuts First Look of Daughter True Thompson

These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Johnny Depp's New Hair Includes a Braided Tail!

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 11:54 am

Zachary Quinto & Miles McMillan Give a Tour of Their NYC Home

Zachary Quinto and his longtime love Miles McMillan are giving fans a tour of the apartment that they share in New York City.

The couple lives in a $3.2 million loft in the NoHo section of Manhattan and they welcomed Architectural Digest into their home for a video tour.

Zachary says that Miles played a key role in designing the apartment.

Miles is a trained fine art painter, he’s got a really strong visual sense,” Zach said, “and I do too, but I was happy to have Miles’s input on everything and he was happy to have mine. If one person tended to overrule the other person more, though, I have to say it’s probably Miles. There are certain things he’d be like, ‘Absolutely not. We’re not doing that.’ I’d be like, ‘OK, sorry, I thought it would look good!”
Photos: Architectural Digest
