Zachary Quinto & Miles McMillan Give a Tour of Their NYC Home

Zachary Quinto and his longtime love Miles McMillan are giving fans a tour of the apartment that they share in New York City.

The couple lives in a $3.2 million loft in the NoHo section of Manhattan and they welcomed Architectural Digest into their home for a video tour.

Zachary says that Miles played a key role in designing the apartment.

“Miles is a trained fine art painter, he’s got a really strong visual sense,” Zach said, “and I do too, but I was happy to have Miles’s input on everything and he was happy to have mine. If one person tended to overrule the other person more, though, I have to say it’s probably Miles. There are certain things he’d be like, ‘Absolutely not. We’re not doing that.’ I’d be like, ‘OK, sorry, I thought it would look good!”