'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Two Contestants Eliminated!
Two contestants are going home on American Idol after another live vote from America!
During tonight’s show, contestants performed a song from the catalog of Carrie Underwood and a Mother’s Day related song.
TOP 3 REVEALED:
While the show was airing, the public voted to help narrow down the Top 5 to the best 3 performers.
While the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan – were able to weight in on the contestants performances, the elimination was completely decided by the public!
