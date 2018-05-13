Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Charlie Hunnam & Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 1:35 pm

Ariel Winter Is A Proud Girlfriend After Boyfriend Levi Meaden's New Movie Comes Out

Ariel Winter Is A Proud Girlfriend After Boyfriend Levi Meaden's New Movie Comes Out

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden go for a walk together on Friday (May 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress dressed more casual, while her 30-year-old Aftermath actor boyfriend donned a suit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

Ariel recently praised Levi after his new movie Breaking In was released that day.

“Can’t believe @breakinginmovie finally opens in theaters tomorrow!!! @gabunion kicks ass & @levi_meaden is absolutely amazing along with the rest of the cast! Proud of you my love ❤️,” she wrote on Instagram. So sweet!
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

