Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Charlie Hunnam &amp; Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 1:19 pm

'Avengers: Infinity War' Continues to Dominate Weekend Box Office!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Continues to Dominate Weekend Box Office!

Avengers: Infinity War is continuing to dominate the weekend office, bringing in an additional $61.8 million!

In addition, the movie grossed a near-record $200 million in China, bringing the international estimate up to $1.059 billion and $546.8 million domestically!

Melissa McCarthy‘s Life of the Party earned $18.5 million in its debut this weekend, while Gabrielle Union‘s Breaking In took in $16.5 in its opening weekend debut.

Rounding out the top five this weekend are Overboard, which brought in $10.1 million, and A Quiet Place, which brought in $6.4 million.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??
Photos: Disney/Marvel
