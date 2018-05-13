'Avengers: Infinity War' Continues to Dominate Weekend Box Office!

Avengers: Infinity War is continuing to dominate the weekend office, bringing in an additional $61.8 million!

In addition, the movie grossed a near-record $200 million in China, bringing the international estimate up to $1.059 billion and $546.8 million domestically!

Melissa McCarthy‘s Life of the Party earned $18.5 million in its debut this weekend, while Gabrielle Union‘s Breaking In took in $16.5 in its opening weekend debut.

Rounding out the top five this weekend are Overboard, which brought in $10.1 million, and A Quiet Place, which brought in $6.4 million.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??