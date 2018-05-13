Top Stories
Sun, 13 May 2018 at 4:42 pm

Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, & Sonia Ben Ammar Attend Fashion For Relief Charity Show

Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, & Sonia Ben Ammar Attend Fashion For Relief Charity Show

Bella Hadid wears a gorgeous black sparkly gown while walking the carpet at the Fashion For Relief charity dinner held at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on Sunday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

The 21-year-old model was joined by fellow model Winnie Harlow and singer, model and actress Sonia Ben Ammar at the annual event during the Cannes Film Festival.

This year’s theme for the show is Race to Equality to focus on health, education, and culture. Fashion For Relief will raise money for Save The Children, as well as the Times Up movement.

FYI: Bella is wearing a custom Julien Macdonald dress.
