Sun, 13 May 2018 at 6:53 pm

Billie Lourd Pays Tribute to Those Having a 'Less Than Perfect' Mother's Day

Billie Lourd Pays Tribute to Those Having a 'Less Than Perfect' Mother's Day

Billie Lourd is paying tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher, and those who are struggling on Mother’s Day.

The 25-year-old actress posted a tribute on her Instagram on Sunday (May 13).

“❤️👩‍👧❤️This one goes out to anyone having a less than perfect Mother’s Day today. We are not alone. Sending all my love and strength to anyone who needs it. 🙏🏼,” she captioned a picture of herself with her late mother, Carrie.

Carrie sadly passed away at the end of 2016.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher

