Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Charlie Hunnam &amp; Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Charlie Hunnam & Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 4:50 pm

Bollywood Star Aishwarya Rai Look So Elegant on Cannes Red Carpet!

Bollywood Star Aishwarya Rai Look So Elegant on Cannes Red Carpet!

Aishwarya Rai looks stunning!

The Bollywood star walked the red carpet at the Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain) premiere during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on Sunday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aishwarya Rai

If you missed it, be sure to check out Aishwarya‘s first Cannes red carpet look of 2018 from yesterday!

FYI: Aishwarya is wearing Rami Kadi.

See all the photos of Aishwarya Rai on the Cannes red carpet in the gallry….
Just Jared on Facebook
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 01
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 02
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 03
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 04
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 05
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 06
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 07
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 08
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 09
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 10
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 11
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 12
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 13
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 14
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 15
aishwarya rai cannes sunday red carpet 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr