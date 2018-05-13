Bollywood Star Aishwarya Rai Look So Elegant on Cannes Red Carpet!

Aishwarya Rai looks stunning!

The Bollywood star walked the red carpet at the Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain) premiere during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on Sunday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

FYI: Aishwarya is wearing Rami Kadi.

