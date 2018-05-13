BTS Reveal Track Listing for 'Love Yourself: Tear'!
BTS are revealing even more about their upcoming album, Love Yourself: Tear!
The hugely popular K-Pop boy band unveiled the official track listing for their upcoming studio album on Sunday (May 13).
The album, which arrives on May 18, includes a collaboration with Steve Aoki.
The group also unveiled a teaser for the upcoming album called Singularity, which featured member V performing dramatic choreography.
BTS will be performing their new title track for the first time at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
#BTS #방탄소년단 #LOVE_YOURSELF 轉 'Tear' Tracklist pic.twitter.com/F7VPUOjEZb
— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) May 13, 2018
1. “Intro: Singularity”
2. “Fake Love”
3. “전하지 못한 진심” (feat. Steve Aoki)
4. “134340″
5. “낙원”
6. “Love Maze”
7. “Magic Shop”
8. “Airplane pt. 2″
9. “Anpanman”
10. “So What”
11. “Outro: Tear”