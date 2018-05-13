BTS Reveal Track Listing for 'Love Yourself: Tear'!

BTS are revealing even more about their upcoming album, Love Yourself: Tear!

The hugely popular K-Pop boy band unveiled the official track listing for their upcoming studio album on Sunday (May 13).

The album, which arrives on May 18, includes a collaboration with Steve Aoki.

The group also unveiled a teaser for the upcoming album called Singularity, which featured member V performing dramatic choreography.

BTS will be performing their new title track for the first time at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

1. “Intro: Singularity”

2. “Fake Love”

3. “전하지 못한 진심” (feat. Steve Aoki)

4. “134340″

5. “낙원”

6. “Love Maze”

7. “Magic Shop”

8. “Airplane pt. 2″

9. “Anpanman”

10. “So What”

11. “Outro: Tear”