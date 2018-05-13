Caitriona Balfe Looks Beautiful on the Red Carpet at BAFTA Television Awards 2018!

Top Stories
Caitriona Balfe looks stunning on the red carpet!

The 38-year-old Outlander star hit the red carpet at the 2018 BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (May 13) in London, England.

During the ceremony, Caitriona and her Outlander co-star Sam Heughan presented an award to Basquiat: Rage to Riches.

The two are still hard at work filming for the fourth season of their popular TV series, with production set to wrap up later this summer.

Fans of the show recently learned some exciting news: the series is being renewed for a fifth and sixth season!
