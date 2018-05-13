Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Charlie Hunnam &amp; Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 12:38 pm

Chadwick Boseman Delivers Graduation Speech at Howard University!

Chadwick Boseman delivers the keynote address at Howard University’s commencement ceremony for the 2018 graduating class on Saturday (May 12) in Washington, DC.

In addition, the 40-year-old Black Panther star, who attended the university, received an honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters, from the prestigious school.

“This is a magical place where the positives and negatives seem to exist in the extremes,” Chadwick told the class. “I walked away floating like a butterfly…That is the magic of this place. Almost anything could happen here.”

“Press on with pride and press on with purpose,” he said. “God bless you, I love you, Howard. Howard forever.”
Credit: Courtesy Howard University
