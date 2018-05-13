Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018

Chanel Iman Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Sterling Shepard!

Chanel Iman is pregnant!

The 27-year-old model and her hubby, New York Giants NFL star Sterling Shepard, 24, announced the news on Sunday (May 13) on Instagram!

“Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be,” Chanel captioned a photo of her bare baby bump on Instagram.

If you don’t know, Chanel and Sterling got married earlier this year in March.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!
Photos: Getty
