Chanel Iman Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Sterling Shepard!

Chanel Iman is pregnant!

The 27-year-old model and her hubby, New York Giants NFL star Sterling Shepard, 24, announced the news on Sunday (May 13) on Instagram!

“Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be,” Chanel captioned a photo of her bare baby bump on Instagram.

If you don’t know, Chanel and Sterling got married earlier this year in March.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!