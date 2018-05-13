Charli XCX Shares Her Top Ten Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

Charli XCX is currently on tour with her gal pal Taylor Swift, and she has now shared her top ten favorite songs!

The 25-year-old “Girls” singer revealed her list in a one minute video on social media.

“Ok so i’m on tour with @taylorswift13 at the moment and i promised i would make a list of my top 10 favorite taylor songs… so here it is!!! there. are. so. many. good. ones. enjoyyyy 💕💗🎤,” she captioned the video.

Charli is one of the opening acts on the Reputation Stadium Tour, alongside Camila Cabello.

Check out her favorite songs below…

10. “Trouble”

9. “Style”

8. “Gorgeous”

7. “Welcome To New York”

6. “Delicate”

5. “End Game”

4. “22″

3. “Love Story”

2. “Blank Space”

Click inside to find out Charli XCX’s number one favorite Taylor Swift song…

1. “Wildest Dreams” – “It’s so ethereal, this song makes me cry.”