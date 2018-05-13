Claire Foy Gets Glam on the Red Carpet at BAFTA Television Awards 2018!

Top Stories
Sun, 13 May 2018 at 11:54 pm

Claire Foy is looking beautiful on the red carpet.

The 34-year-old The Crown actress hit the red carpet at the 2018 BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (May 13) in London, England.

Claire was nominated for Leading Actress at the awards ceremony. The Crown was also nominated for Drama Series.

It was recently revealed that Claire will be getting a check to make up for the pay disparity between herself and co-star Matt Smith for their work on Netflix’s The Crown.
