Clayne Crawford Speaks Out After Being Fired From 'Lethal Weapon'

Clayne Crawford is speaking out after being let go from Lethal Weapon, reportedly due to bad behavior.

The former star posted a statement on his Instagram on Sunday (May 13).

“To my cast and crew — CONGRATULATIONS on season 3! To the Fans — Thank you for the overwhelming support and love. Riggs was a dream role and the experience will live with me forever. My heart is full. Good Luck nxt season!!” he wrote after Fox confirmed that he would not be returning for the show’s third season.

Seann William Scott will join the cast by playing Clayne‘s character’s brother for the third season.