Diane Kruger is Queen of Hearts at Dior Dinner in Cannes!
Diane Kruger flashes a smirk as she arrives at a dinner hosted by Dior on Saturday night (May 12) at the JW Marriott in Cannes, France.
The 41-year-old actress went glam in a Queen of Hearts inspired blouse and matching trousers while carrying a coordinating clutch for the dinner hosted during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger
Earlier this week, Diane went glam in a baby blue dress for the 2018 Met Gala in New York City.
FYI: Diane is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana outfit.
100+ pictures inside of Diane Kruger attending the event…