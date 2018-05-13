Top Stories
Sun, 13 May 2018 at 5:00 am

Diane Kruger is Queen of Hearts at Dior Dinner in Cannes!

Diane Kruger is Queen of Hearts at Dior Dinner in Cannes!

Diane Kruger flashes a smirk as she arrives at a dinner hosted by Dior on Saturday night (May 12) at the JW Marriott in Cannes, France.

The 41-year-old actress went glam in a Queen of Hearts inspired blouse and matching trousers while carrying a coordinating clutch for the dinner hosted during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier this week, Diane went glam in a baby blue dress for the 2018 Met Gala in New York City.

FYI: Diane is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana outfit.

