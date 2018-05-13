Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 3 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 3 Contestants Revealed!

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 11:14 pm

Diane Kruger, Jane Fonda, Marion Cotillard & More Stars Attend 'Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)' Screening at Cannes 2018!

Diane Kruger, Jane Fonda, Marion Cotillard & More Stars Attend 'Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)' Screening at Cannes 2018!

Diane Kruger, Jane Fonda and Marion Cotillard all look gorgeous on the red carpet!

The actresses were all in attendance at the screening of Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain) during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Sunday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

Director Christopher Nolan and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were also in attendance at the screening.

The Gilles Lellouche-directed film is being described as “an uplifting seriocomedy about a group of disenchanted men who find fresh self-esteem in a synchronized swimming team.”
Just Jared on Facebook
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 00 1
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 00 2
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 00
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 02 2
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 02
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 03
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 06
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 08
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 09
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 11 2
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 11
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 12
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 13
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 14
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 17
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 22
sink or swim cannes 2018 red carpet 99

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Christopher Nolan, Diane Kruger, Jane Fonda, Marion Cotillard, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr