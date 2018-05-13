Diane Kruger, Jane Fonda, Marion Cotillard & More Stars Attend 'Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)' Screening at Cannes 2018!

Diane Kruger, Jane Fonda and Marion Cotillard all look gorgeous on the red carpet!

The actresses were all in attendance at the screening of Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain) during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Sunday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

Director Christopher Nolan and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were also in attendance at the screening.

The Gilles Lellouche-directed film is being described as “an uplifting seriocomedy about a group of disenchanted men who find fresh self-esteem in a synchronized swimming team.”