Sun, 13 May 2018 at 1:54 pm
Get to Know 'Kissing Booth' Actor Jacob Elordi with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)
Jacob Elordi is one of the breakout stars from the new Netflix comedy The Kissing Booth – and we learned so much more about him in our 10 Fun Facts feature!
The Aussie actor plays bad boy Noah in the new movie alongside real-life girlfriend Joey King. The Kissing Booth was just released on Netflix and now it’s time to get to know more about Jacob!
Check out Jacob‘s 10 Fun Facts below:
- I was born and raised in Brisbane, Australia.
- My first acting gig was on stage in Seussical: The Musical as The Cat In The Hat.
- Love taking photos, don’t love having my photo taken.
- Absolutely despise cooked vegetables.
- My first film gig was as an extra in Pirates Of The Caribbean when i was 17. True story, look for a tall guy in a red coat.
Click inside for the rest of the fun facts…
- Growing up I was heavily influenced in film by guys like Heath Ledger, James Dean, and Marlon Brando.
- I go to the cinema at least twice a weak.
- I have a recurring nightmare that features a slim rabbit in a dinner suit. Not Donnie Darko-esque.
- On the set of The Kissing Booth, I learned how to ride a motorbike and have been obsessed since. Mum, if you’re reading this… I’m buying a motorbike.
- I love my mama.
The Kissing Booth is streaming on Netflix now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Chris Labadie Posted to: 10 Fun Facts, Exclusive, Jacob Elordi
Sponsored Links by ZergNet