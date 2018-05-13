Get to Know 'Kissing Booth' Actor Jacob Elordi with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Jacob Elordi is one of the breakout stars from the new Netflix comedy The Kissing Booth – and we learned so much more about him in our 10 Fun Facts feature!

The Aussie actor plays bad boy Noah in the new movie alongside real-life girlfriend Joey King. The Kissing Booth was just released on Netflix and now it’s time to get to know more about Jacob!

Check out Jacob‘s 10 Fun Facts below:

I was born and raised in Brisbane, Australia.

My first acting gig was on stage in Seussical: The Musical as The Cat In The Hat.

Love taking photos, don’t love having my photo taken.

Absolutely despise cooked vegetables.

My first film gig was as an extra in Pirates Of The Caribbean when i was 17. True story, look for a tall guy in a red coat.

Growing up I was heavily influenced in film by guys like Heath Ledger , James Dean , and Marlon Brando .

, , and . I go to the cinema at least twice a weak.

I have a recurring nightmare that features a slim rabbit in a dinner suit. Not Donnie Darko-esque.

On the set of The Kissing Booth, I learned how to ride a motorbike and have been obsessed since. Mum, if you’re reading this… I’m buying a motorbike.

I love my mama.

The Kissing Booth is streaming on Netflix now!