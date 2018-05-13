Sun, 13 May 2018 at 1:58 am
Gwyneth Paltrow Gets In Early Morning Workout in Brentwood!
Gwyneth Paltrow makes her way back to her car outside of the gym on Saturday morning (May 12) in Brentwood, Calif.
The 45-year-old actress/goop founder kept things cool in a gray sweatshirt, black leggings, and running sneakers as she headed home after her morning workout.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow
In a recent interview, Gwyneth revealed what her kids Apple, 13, and Moses, 12, think about her engagement to producer Brad Falchuk.
Get the scoop on Gwyneth‘s new Netflix role here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow
Sponsored Links by ZergNet