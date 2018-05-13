Gwyneth Paltrow Gets In Early Morning Workout in Brentwood!

Gwyneth Paltrow makes her way back to her car outside of the gym on Saturday morning (May 12) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress/goop founder kept things cool in a gray sweatshirt, black leggings, and running sneakers as she headed home after her morning workout.

In a recent interview, Gwyneth revealed what her kids Apple, 13, and Moses, 12, think about her engagement to producer Brad Falchuk.

