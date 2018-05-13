Top Stories
Sun, 13 May 2018 at 6:19 pm

Jack Black Attends 'School of Rock' Performance in Hollywood!

Jack Black Attends 'School of Rock' Performance in Hollywood!

Jack Black is giving some love to School of Rock!

The actor, who originally starred in the 2003 film, paid a visit to a performance of the live staging of School of Rock at the Pantages Theatre on Saturday (May 12) in Hollywood, Calif.

The show was Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s first show to launch on Broadway since 1971, and featured both songs from the movie and brand new compositions. The lyrics were written by Tony nominee Glenn Slater, while Downtown Abbey writer Julian Fellowes wrote the book.

It’s now playing at the Pantages Theatre until May 27!
