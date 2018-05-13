Jude Law & Girlfriend Phillipa Coan Go Grocery Shopping Together in Beverly Hills
Jude Law and Phillipa Coan are going on a grocery run!
The 45-year-old actor and his girlfriend were seen picking up bags of ice at the grocery store on Saturday (May 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The two were seen smiling together while hopping into a classic baby blue Mustang.
Last month, Jude and Phillipa were spotted in all-black outfits heading out for a nice sushi meal together in Los Angeles.
It was recently announced that Jude will star in the upcoming family psychodrama film The Next alongside Carrie Coon.