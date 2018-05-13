Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid hold hands while hitting the town for a fun party on Magnum Beach during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night (May 12) in Cannes, France.

Also stepping out for the fun party were their friends Hailey Baldwin, Winnie Harlow, and DJs Simi and Haze.

The ladies all glammed up for events earlier in the night. Kendall wore a sheer dress while walking the red carpet for a movie premiere and Bella painted the town red for a Dior dinner.

