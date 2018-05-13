Top Stories
Sun, 13 May 2018 at 9:39 am

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Tim Chung Denies He's Stormi's Father

There’s a rumor on the Internet about the paternity of Stormi, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s three-month-old daughter.

Specifically, some fans began chattering that Tim Chung, Kylie‘s bodyguard, fathered her baby.

Now, Tim is speaking out about the rumor.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” Tim wrote on Instagram. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

“There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family,” he added.

