Maren Morris Supports Kacey Musgraves at 'Saturday Night Live'

Maren Morris performs on stage at an exclusive concert at Gotham Hall on Friday night (May 11) in New York City.

The 28-year-old country music star performed for a crowd of Hilton Honors members.

The next day, Maren shared her support for fellow artist and pal Kacey Musgraves, by watching her perform on Saturday Night Live.

“About to see @KaceyMusgraves slay @nbcsnl !!!” she tweeted.

Just a couple of months ago, Maren tied the knot with her beau Ryan Hurd in a Nashville ceremony, surrounded by friends and family.

In case you missed it, Liam Payne did a cover of Maren and Zedd‘s song “The Middle”.