Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Charlie Hunnam &amp; Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Charlie Hunnam & Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 3:29 pm

Maren Morris Supports Kacey Musgraves at 'Saturday Night Live'

Maren Morris Supports Kacey Musgraves at 'Saturday Night Live'

Maren Morris performs on stage at an exclusive concert at Gotham Hall on Friday night (May 11) in New York City.

The 28-year-old country music star performed for a crowd of Hilton Honors members.

The next day, Maren shared her support for fellow artist and pal Kacey Musgraves, by watching her perform on Saturday Night Live.

“About to see @KaceyMusgraves slay @nbcsnl !!!” she tweeted.

Just a couple of months ago, Maren tied the knot with her beau Ryan Hurd in a Nashville ceremony, surrounded by friends and family.

In case you missed it, Liam Payne did a cover of Maren and Zedd‘s song “The Middle”.
Just Jared on Facebook
maren morris performs exclusive concert in nyc 01
maren morris performs exclusive concert in nyc 02
maren morris performs exclusive concert in nyc 03
maren morris performs exclusive concert in nyc 04
maren morris performs exclusive concert in nyc 05
maren morris performs exclusive concert in nyc 06
maren morris performs exclusive concert in nyc 07
maren morris performs exclusive concert in nyc 08
maren morris performs exclusive concert in nyc 09
maren morris performs exclusive concert in nyc 10

Photos: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hilton Honors
Posted to: Maren Morris

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr